Dong Nai Province devises plan to effectively exploit public land

Dong Nai Province People’s Committee has just had a working session with its Land Resource Development Center about the assigned land under the Center’s management.



Until the end of July 2023, the Dong Nai Province Center for Land Resource Development is responsible for 199 land lots with a total surface area of 20,800ha, mostly sited in Bien Hoa City, Long Thanh District, and Trang Bom District. Some lots are encroached, still under dispute, or with expired lease contract but slow to hand over.

At present, 40 pieces are under valid short-term lease contract, yet price-related trouble since 2020 has prevented land rent from being collected.

For the last two years, no land lots have been auctioned. It is expected that by 2025, 35 pieces will have gone through this process.

Vice Chairman of Dong Nai Province People’s Committee Vo Van Phi asked that the provincial Center for Land Resource Development strictly control the assigned land lots and prepare a plan to effectively exploit them.

Any lots needed by localities for socio-economic projects should be reported to the provincial People’s Committee along with proper consultation so that the Committee can consider handing over to those localities. These premises will then be leased for a short term, be auctioned to generate more revenues for the provincial budget.