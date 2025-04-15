Districts inaugurate kindergartens to mark National Reunification Day

District 3 and Nha Be in Ho Chi Minh City inaugurated kindergartens to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025) on April 15.

Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le (C) and delegates attend the inauguration ceremony of Kindergarten No. 12 in District 3. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the inauguration ceremony of Kindergarten No. 12 in District 3 were Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Council Pham Thanh Kien, and Secretary of the Party Committee of District 3 Nguyen Thanh Xuan.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of District 3 Vo Van Duc said that Kindergarten No. 12 is one of the key projects of the district, which was approved by the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee in 2016, with a total investment of over VND28 billion. The educational facility is built on an area of 836.7 square meters. The 3 –storey school was kicked off on December 1, 2023. It has 12 classrooms, two life skill rooms, and functional rooms, and is equipped with modern facilities, providing a friendly and safe learning environment.

Teachers and students express their joy at the opening of the new school. (Photo: SGGP)

At the inauguration ceremony of facility No.2 of Vang Anh Kindergarten in Nha Be District (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, Nha Be District officially put facility No.2 of Vang Anh Kindergarten into operation at Phuoc Kieng Commune with a total cost of VND49 billion.

According to Chairman of the People’s Committee of Nha Be District, Trieu Do Hong Phuoc, the construction of the second campus of Vang Anh Kindergarten not only addresses the public school shortage but also improves the quality of early childhood care and education.

The project began in December 2023. It has 15 classrooms and functional rooms and is designed to accommodate around 300 children. The total floor area is 2,900 square meters.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Nha Be District, Trieu Do Hong Phuoc, attend the inauguration ceremony of facility No.2 of Vang Anh Kindergarten in Nha Be District. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thu Tam, Quang Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh