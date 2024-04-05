Districts asked to promote digital transformation

The 18th session of the Party Executive Committee of the 2020-2025 tenure of Cu Chi District was held on April 4 with the participation of Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le attends the 18th session of the Party Executive Committee of the 2020-2025 tenure of Cu Chi District on April 4. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the conference, Ms.Le requested Cu Chi District to increase its determination to implement the disbursement of public investment capital in 2024 in the district and identify this task to be an important political mission.

The district continues to promote land resources, including public houses and land lots managed by the city. The locality must review the implementation progress of projects approved by the People’s Council of the city at the 14th session of the 10th tenure People's Council of HCMC for the 2021-2026 term, and promptly adjust projects in accordance with the district’s authority to ensure timely project completion.

At the 31st session of the Party Executive Committee of District 5 (Photo: SGGP)

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le delivers a speech at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le attended the 31st session of the Party Executive Committee of District 5.

She requested the district to focus on implementing the city’s theme of 2024 and strengthen digital transformation to create favorable conditions for businesses and people to connect with the district government.

She asked the district’s authorities to enhance coordination, giving advice and submitting proposals on solving problems in the disbursement of public investment capital to the departments of the city, and implement resolution 11 of the HCMC People’s Council on administrative unit rearrangement in the district.

By Thu Hoai, Van Minh - Translated by Kim Khanh