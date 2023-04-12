District 8 proposes capital allocation for school construction

A leader of District 8 ́ proposed that the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City soon allocate capital for the construction of school projects in the district to tackle the shortage of educational facilities.

The People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City yesterday worked with authorities in District 8 on the implementation of public investment in the district.

From 2021 to 2025, District 8 has 88 projects in the medium-term public investment portfolio including 22 transition projects and 13 investment preparation projects. Of these, 18 projects have been completed in the previous period while they are waiting for capital for settlement.

However, according to Vice Chairman of District 8 People's Committee Pham Quang Tu, from 2021 to now, the district has not had a new project approved for investment policy. In addition, in the period of 2021-2025, 13 other projects in the district that do not meet the schedule due to land problems ought to be disbursed.

Therefore, the People's Committee of District 8 petitioned city authorities to provide specific guidance in handling problems for compensation and site clearance that have been approved for investment policies before the 2019 Public Investment Law takes effect.

The district also proposed that the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City soon allocate capital for the construction of school projects in the district to tackle the shortage of educational facilities.

Speaking at the conference, Vice Chairman of the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Van Dung said that in the first quarter, the disbursement rate for public investment in the district was low, just only 6 percent. He fretted that the district has many unfinished projects but it is not given capital for implementation, leading to waste. Accordingly, the city People's Council will have comments on this issue soon.

Responding to complaints on the delay in response to public investment work groups, the Vice Chairman of the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City urged relevant departments and agencies to pay attention to the matter and closely coordinate with localities to accelerate the progress of projects.