District 1 leader calls for investors, businesses into Cho Gao-Cho Ga project

The People's Committee of District 1, Ho Chi Minh City this morning hosted a conference with businesses being interested in the Cho Ga- Cho Gao project.

Overview of the conference

Secretary of the Party Committee of District 1 Duong Anh Duc stated that despite being the center of Ho Chi Minh City, District 1 still has poor-quality residential areas, including the slum area of Cho Gao and Cho Ga.

Residents of the poor neighborhoods have been forced to share bathrooms and toilets, even some people have to take turns for sleeping.

Amid these situation, leaders of District 1 through various periods have consistently sought solutions to urbanize and upgrade these areas.

Recently, the People's Committee of District 1 has introduced the Cho Ga- Cho Gao project, but many investors lack the enthusiasm to engage in this project without profitability.

The main reason is the restrictions on land use indices and building heights during construction.

Perspective of the Cho Gao and Cho Ga project

According to the district's Party chief, the revitalization of this area needs special mechanisms. Therefore, through the meeting, District 1 leaders hoped that businesses and experts would contribute ideas and proposals for the district to suggest implementation mechanisms to the city leaders.

Moreover, the conference is to lure and call for potential businesses and investors being interested in investing in the project to realize the urban embellishment plan in the center area of District 1



The Cho Ga- Cho Gao project has a planned area of 5,949 square meters. Once having investors, the project will be renamed according to the proposal of the investor.

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong