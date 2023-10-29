Diplomats become great chefs, culinary experts

The fifth event of “Diplomats can cook” was opened in Van Thanh Tourist Area, Ho Chi Minh City on October 28 afternoon.

On behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang highly appreciated the event organized by the Service Company to Foreign Missions (FOSCO) in Ho Chi Minh City.

According to her, this is an annual event to create conditions for representatives from consulates and foreign affairs agencies from southern provinces and cities to have the opportunity to exchange and learn about unique culinary cultures each other, thereby showing the friendly of the people from other countries and Vietnam.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vu Thi Bich Ngoc, Honorary Chairwoman of the ASEAN Women Community in Hanoi and Spouse of Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son affirmed that culinary exchange between consular representatives of various countries is an opportunity to widely promote information about the country, culture, history and people, thereby creating a beautiful premise for strong connection and integration among countries.

Director of the Department of Foreign Affairs Tran Phuoc Anh said that the event is considered as a playground showing a different perspective on diplomats who are not only talented people in the field of foreign affairs but they are also great chefs and culinary experts.

According to Ms. Nguyen Thi Huong Giang, General Director of FOSCO and Head of the event’s organizing board, 21 teams including consulates general of countries, consular clubs in Ho Chi Minh City, departments of foreign affairs of Southern provinces and cities, the Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs in Ho Chi Minh City and the Union of Friendship Organizations in Ho Chi Minh City joined the fifth event.

Notably, high-tech agricultural products, processed spices, products made of gold, silver and gemstones and Vietnamese bamboo and rattan craft products from businesses in Ho Chi Minh City are displayed and introduced to international friends at the event.

Some photos at the event: