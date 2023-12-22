Diplomatic achievements bring about new opportunities for Vietnam: RoK expert

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (right, front) and RoK President Yoon Suk Yeol attend the Vietnam-RoK Business Forum in June. (Photo: VNA)

Talking to Vietnam News Agency, Beak highlighted Vietnam’s upgrade of its ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership level with the US in September and Japan in November.



Along with the previously established comprehensive strategic partnership frameworks with China, Russia, and the RoK Korea, new developments in 2023 show that Vietnam is continuing to pursue a balanced foreign policy, imbued with the identity of "bamboo diplomacy".



According to the expert on Vietnamese studies, strengthening diplomatic relations with the US and Japan helps Vietnam promote cooperation in various fields such as trade and technology, and exchange culture and human resources, thus opening up new opportunities and boosting the country’s economic growth.



In the context of US-China trade competition, Vietnam's strategic role as an important link in the global supply chain is being further promoted, and the country is also considered a good destination attracting foreign investment into Southeast Asia, Beak stated.



He said that an important result in upgrading relations between Vietnam and the US is that the two sides agreed to cooperate in developing science and technology and the semiconductor industry. As a result, Vietnam will have favourable conditions to develop training of highly skilled human resources, digital economy and green economy, and to focus on artificial intelligence (AI), energy transition and health care.



As for its relations with Japan, cooperating with Vietnam helps Japan diversify its supply chain, and reduce dependence on China, while Vietnam can also diversify markets and supply sources, and reduce excessive dependence on one partner.

