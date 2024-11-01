Digital Citizen App set to be soon launched in Ho Chi Minh City

a quarter and hamlet management application and Digital Citizen App are expected to be soon launched citywide.

Overview of the working session

Standing Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Pham Thanh Kien yesterday presided over a working session with the Departments of Internal Affairs, Information and Communications, Natural Resources and Environment, Science and Technology and Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Center on the implementation of the 2024 theme of “Determination on effectively implementing digitization and the National Assembly’s Resolution No. 98/2023/QH15”.

Following the reports of the departments and discussions at the working session, Standing Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Pham Thanh Kien recorded the efforts of relevant departments on implementing the 2024 theme of the city.

Standing Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Pham Thanh Kien stated that Ho Chi Minh City had to dramatically implement the policies and mechanisms attached with results following the National Assembly’s Resolution No. 98/2023/QH15 to be adequate with the role and position of the country economic hub.

Therefore, Standing Deputy Chairman of the municipal People’s Council Pham Thanh Kien required relevant units to continue to effectively carry out the National Assembly’s Resolution No. 98/2023/QH15 along with digitalization in the upcoming time.

Besides, relevant departments and units were assigned to soon submit to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council the proposals on the contents of the mid-November thematic meeting and the year-end meeting with mechanisms in the fields and specific authority of each unit.

Additionally, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications and the Municipal Digital Transformation Center are responsible for soon completing the assigned tasks in 2024.

Of which, it is important to promptly put into operation the quarter and hamlet management application, Digital Citizen App; consider launching data usage between ministries, agencies and Ho Chi Minh City, the city's districts.

By Dong Son- Translated by Huyen Huong