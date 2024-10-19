Deputy PM leads efforts to resolve challenges for renewable energy projects

On the afternoon of Oct 19 in Nha Trang City (Khanh Hoa Province), Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh led a conference with leaders from several ministries, agencies, and localities to address challenges facing renewable energy projects.

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh chairs the conference.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Justice Nguyen Hai Ninh, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien, Government Inspector General Doan Hong Phong, and representatives from central ministries and ten provinces where renewable energy projects are currently stalled.

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh acknowledged that while Vietnam has been actively attracting investment in renewable energy in line with global trends, some projects have recently faced violations, resulting in inspections and official conclusions by the Government Inspectorate.

He emphasized that these projects are facing difficulties due to various causes and urged a decisive resolution to remove obstacles. Ensuring these projects can be implemented and put into operation quickly is critical to preventing waste of the resources already invested in renewable energy.

Around 20 percent of the national electricity supply comes from renewable energy projects, with a total investment of approximately VND350 trillion (nearly US$13 billion). While some projects are already operational and contributing positively to the national grid, others remain stalled due to regulatory inspections.

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh stressed that advancing renewable energy is an inevitable trend and a critical solution for environmental protection, climate change mitigation, and socio-economic development. It aligns with the global movement toward green and sustainable development.

Earlier, on October 18, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh visited several renewable energy projects, including wind and solar power plants, in the provinces of Khanh Hoa and Ninh Thuan.

By Cong Nhan – Translated by Thuy Doan