Deputy PM holds bilateral meetings on sidelines of UN 2023 Water Conference

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha had bilateral meetings with many foreign leaders on the sidelines of the UN 2023 Water Conference, which is taking place in New York from March 22-24.

In a meeting with King of the Netherlands Willem-Alexander Claus George Ferdinand, Ha hailed the King's initiatives and efforts in organising and co-hosting the conference, following the first of its kind in 1977.

The Deputy PM expressed his hope that the Dutch royal family and the King himself will continue supporting the development of the Vietnam-Netherlands relations, including the Netherlands’ financial support and technological transfer to Vietnam in green transition, renewable energy, water resources management and climate change response.

The King, in reply, noted his willingness to assist Vietnam in green transition, including the effective use and management of water resources.

Ha also met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, during which the Vietnamese Deputy PM called for more support from the UN in technical consultation, know-how, finance and technology, to help Vietnam achieve sustainable development goals (SDGs), respond to climate change and ensure water security.

He also suggested the UN assist Mekong River Basin countries in ensuring the sustainable use and management of water resources and raising climate change response capacity.

For his part, Guterres described Vietnam as an outstanding model and a reliable partner of the UN, noting that its progress and strong commitments to climate change response should be duplicated for other countries to follow.

The UN will promote the reform of international economic and financial institutions in order to better guarantee interests of developing countries, he pledged.

Talking to US Secretary of the Interior Debra Haaland, Ha suggested the US enhance its support to Vietnam in building and managing water resources database and early-warning system, and settling water issues in the Mekong Delta, while stepping up collaboration in renewable energy, education and social welfare.

Haaland stressed that the US regards Vietnam as an important partner in the region, and committed to further helping Vietnam in water resources management, biodiversity conservation, and education and training.

Meeting with Singaporean Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu, Ha suggested the two sides build a plan on specific cooperation activities, particularly coordination in the implementation of commitments regarding climate change and water, and encourage Singaporean investors in Vietnam to use cutting-edge, low-carbon technologies.

For her part, Fu congratulated Vietnam on its achievements, especially its efforts in sustainable development, green transition and climate change response, and agreed to strengthen cooperation in natural resources management, climate change response and energy transition.

At the meeting with Indian minister of drinking water and sanitation Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the Deputy PM said Vietnam and India should foster cooperation and exchange experience in water resources management, climate change response, natural disaster warning, hydrometeorology and green energy.

Shekhawat expressed his hope that the two sides will effectively carry out the signed cooperation agreements, especially those relating to water resources, climate, and natural disaster and flood warning.