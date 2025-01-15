Deputy PM asks to ensure Long Thanh int'l airport progress

The implementation of phase 1 of the construction investment project of Long Thanh International Airport and the transportation projects connecting with the airfield has been asked to be accelerated.

Design of Long Thanh International Airport

The Government Office has just announced Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha's conclusion.

Regarding component project 1, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha requested local authorities that have taken on the responsibility of investors to implement the construction of the headquarters of state management agencies to commit to completing them before February 31, 2025. The Ministry of Transport has been assigned to develop a monitoring mechanism to track the implementation progress according to the contractors' commitments on the financial and economic targets of the projects.

According to the report, component project 2, which consists of air traffic control facilities, can complete the framing structure of the air traffic control tower at least 4-5 months ahead of schedule. However, it also needs to focus on installing equipment to ensure that it will be completed synchronously and put into operation before December 31, 2025.

The Deputy Prime Minister requested that Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation be responsible for monitoring the progress to ensure the completion of component project 2 on schedule.

As for component project 3, including essential facilities at the airport, several works have been completed ahead of schedule, such as the runway. This component project is expected to be finished by April 30, 2025.

Mr. Tran Hong Ha has requested that the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) ensure the overall progress of the project. Long Thanh International Airport must be completed and put into operation in synchronization with other items, particularly the passenger terminal, the apron, taxiways, and the Gantt chart of airport flights.

The Deputy Prime Minister requested that the Ministry of Transport and the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) review the overall implementation progress and assess the economic effectiveness of shortening the timeline to put the project into operation soon.

The Ministry of Transport and the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) should coordinate with relevant ministries, agencies, and organizations to complete the report on the project's completion timeline.

The Minister of Transport and the Chairman of the ACV’s Board of Directors are required to directly make a report to the Prime Minister with more specific details on shortening component Project 3 and the entire project timeline.

The Ministry of Transport, in coordination with ACV, must urgently submit a proposal to the Prime Minister for approval to adjust Phase 1 of Long Thanh International Airport to soon implement the project, select a contractor for the second runway, prevent loss, waste, corruption, and cost increases, and propose the land leveling plan for Phase 2 of the project.

The Deputy Prime Minister has delegated the Dong Nai Provincial People's Committee to examine and adjust the planning and necessary procedures to implement the airport's urban area and select investors for building an aviation fuel hydrant system.

By Lam Nguyen—Translated by Kim Khanh