Deputy Foreign Minister works with associations in Japan

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang had working sessions with the Association of Nikkei & Japanese Abroad and the Vietnamese Business Association in Japan (VJBA) in Tokyo on April 4.

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang (1st row, 2nd from left) at the working session with the Vietnamese Business Association in Japan in Tokyo on April 4. (Photo: VNA)

Meeting with Hang, who is also Chairwoman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (OV), President of the Association of Nikkei & Japanese Abroad Katsuyuki Tanaka said that there are currently 5 million Japanese expatriates worldwide and the association holds annual congresses to connect them.

The two sides exchanged experience in leveraging the resources and expertise of the overseas communities to contribute to the home countries.

Visiting and working with the VJBA, Hang praised its sense of responsibility and achievements in facilitating trade connections between the two nations.

VJBA President Tong Thi Kim Giao said that operating for 11 years, the association now comprises eight clubs focusing on various sectors such as restaurants, food, real estate, mergers and acquisitions, tourism, import-export, and entrepreneur incubation. Every year, the association organises numerous activities to connect domestic and international businesses.

The deputy minister suggested member firms leverage their deep understanding of the Japanese market and consumers to expand markets and connect businesses. It is also necessary to continue actively participating in activities held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan and the State Committee for OV.

On the same day, Hang and Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu visited HONTO TV - a media channel of the Vietnamese community in Japan established in March 2022.

Its editor-in-chief Do Thi Minh Phuong stated that with the aim of creating a media channel with self-produced products about the OV in the East Asian nation, HONTO TV has participated in organising various cultural events such as the Hoi An Festival in Japan, the cherry blossom festival, and the Hello Saitama Program.

Phuong took this occasion to express her hope to collaborate with Vietnamese media agencies.The two diplomats affirmed that the HONTO TV model is necessary and beneficial for the community, stressing the need to continue efforts to uphold its role as a focal point of information in Japan.

VNA