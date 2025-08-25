Dengue fever cases, deaths on the rise in HCMC amid its peak season

The incidence of dengue fever is escalating in Ho Chi Minh City as the city reaches the height of its seasonal outbreak.

The Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (HCDC) yesterday reported that the city recorded 2,517 dengue fever cases in the past week, an increase of 38 percent compared to the average of the previous four weeks, including one death.

Localities with high case numbers include the wards of Thoi Hoa, Ben Cat, An Phu, Binh Duong, Tan Khanh, Binh Hung Hoa, Thuan Giao, Di An, Hoa Loi, as well as Cu Chi, Tan Hiep, Vinh Loc, and Ba Diem communes. The city also identified 286 newly emerging dengue clusters across 88 wards and communes.

Authorities monitored 1,241 out of 8,052 high-risk sites, with 1,363 inspection visits. Among these, 38 sites were found to have mosquito larvae. From the beginning of 2025 until the end of last week, Ho Chi Minh City recorded 25,578 dengue cases—more than three times higher than the nearly 8,000 cases during the same period in 2024.

Notably, 15 deaths have been reported so far this year, compared to only two deaths in the same period of 2024. According to HCDC, the number of cases is on an upward trend and is expected to continue rising as the city enters the annual peak season for dengue fever.

On the same day, the City Children’s Hospital reported successfully saving the life of a 7-month-old girl from the Southern province of Tay Ninh who suffered severe dengue shock, respiratory failure, and critical coagulopathy. After nearly 10 days of intensive treatment, the infant’s hemodynamics, respiratory function, and liver condition improved, allowing her to be weaned off mechanical ventilation.

By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan