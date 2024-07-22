Delegation from Ho Chi Minh City visits officers, soldiers in Con Dao

A delegation from Ho Chi Minh City on July 21 paid a visit and offered gifts to officers and soldiers at Radar Station 590, Regiment 251, Region 2 Navy stationed in Con Dao District, Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province.

Additionally, the delegation visited Radar Station 32, Regiment 294, Division 367 of the Air Defense - Air Force.



Accordingly, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Inspection Committee Trans Kim Yen led the delegation from the Municipal Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of Martyrs and War Invalids Day (July 27, 1947 - 2024).

Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Inspection Committee Trans Kim Yen (center) visits and offers gifts to Radar Station 590, Regiment 251, Region 2 Navy and Radar Station 32, Regiment 294, Division 367 of the Air Defense - Air Force. (Photo: SGGP/ Thu Hoai)

During the visits, on behalf of the Party, government and people of Ho Chi Minh City, Chairwoman Tran Kim Yen extended deep gratitude to the officers and soldiers of the armed forces stationed in Con Dao District.

Chairwoman Tran Kim Yen emphasized that the officers and soldiers of units have contributed to the significant achievements of the Party, government and people of Ho Chi Minh City. They always enhance their professional skills and uphold a strong sense of responsibility in safeguarding the sovereignty and maritime safety of the national islands and seas.

By Thu Hoai- Translated by Huyen Huong