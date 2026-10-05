Defense Ministry receives 15,072 martyr remains samples from Military Region 9

The Ministry of National Defense on October 5 received 15,072 biological samples from martyr remains collected in Can Tho, Dong Thap, An Giang, Vinh Long, and Ca Mau for DNA testing to identify the fallen.

The specialized containers holding samples from martyr remains are transported from the aircraft to the area designated for the incense-offering ceremony at Gia Lam Airport. (Photo: SGGP)

At noon on October 5, at Gia Lam Airport in Hanoi, the Ministry of National Defense received and handed over 15,072 biological samples from martyr remains to the Military Forensic Institute under the Ministry of National Defense for DNA testing to identify the fallen.

The samples were collected and transferred in a joint effort by the Air Defense-Air Force Service, Military Region 9, and the People’s Committees of Can Tho, Dong Thap, An Giang, Vinh Long, and Ca Mau.

Earlier that morning, at Can Tho Airport, the Air Defense-Air Force Service and Military Region 9 received and safely transported the 15,072 biological samples onto an aircraft.

Delegates attend an incense-offering ceremony in tribute to the martyrs at Gia Lam Airport. (Photo: SGGP)

Lieutenant General Tran Ngoc Quyen, Political Commissar of the Air Defense-Air Force Service, and Major General Huynh Van Ngon, Deputy Political Commissar and head of Military Region 9’s Steering Committee for the search, collection, and identification of martyr remains, jointly chaired the reception ceremony and a memorial incense-offering ceremony at Gia Lam Airport.

To ensure that the transportation and handover of the 15,072 biological samples by a CASA-295 aircraft from Can Tho Airport to Gia Lam Airport were carried out promptly, according to plan, with due solemnity, profound humanitarian significance, and absolute safety, the Air Defense-Air Force Service—particularly Regiment 917 of Division 370 and Brigade 918—had closely coordinated with Military Region 9 and the localities to make thorough preparations, develop detailed plans, and clearly assign personnel and responsibilities for each stage.

The 161 specialized containers holding samples from martyr remains are solemnly arranged at Gia Lam Airport. (Photo: SGGP)

The biological samples were strictly sealed and packaged and placed in 161 specialized storage containers. The containers were positioned at designated staging areas in accordance with regulations, with security and safety ensured throughout the reception, transportation, and handover process.

Brigade 918, the unit directly responsible for the special flight, closely carried out every stage of the operation, including ensuring the aircraft’s technical readiness, preparing flight plans, monitoring and forecasting weather conditions, determining the flight route, and anticipating possible contingencies.

During the reception and handover process, the Air Defense-Air Force Service assigned military control and logistics-technical forces to ensure security at every stage. The placement of containers holding the biological samples at Can Tho Airport, on aircraft racks, and at Gia Lam Airport was carried out solemnly and meticulously.

Lieutenant General Tran Ngoc Quyen inspects a specialized container holding samples from martyr remains before it is loaded onto a vehicle for handover to the Military Forensic Institute. (Photo: SGGP)

Incense and flower offerings were also arranged solemnly in tribute to the fallen, reflecting the Vietnamese tradition of “drinking water, remembering its source” and expressing gratitude to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for national independence.

This was the third flight conducted by the Air Defense-Air Force Service to transport and hand over biological samples from martyr remains for DNA identification. The previous flights were conducted on August 21, transporting 7,104 samples from Ho Chi Minh City, and on September 11, transporting 13,563 samples from Dong Nai, Tay Ninh, and Lam Dong.

By Tran Binh, Phong Son – Translated by Kim Khanh