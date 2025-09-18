Dau Giay–Tan Phu Expressway land handover must finish by Febuary 20, 2026

Dong Nai Provincial People’s Committee urged that the Dau Giay–Tan Phu Expressway land handover must be completed by February 20, 2026.

On September 17, the Dong Nai Provincial People’s Committee held a working session with relevant departments and agencies to discuss land acquisition, compensation, support and resettlement for the Dau Giay – Tan Phu Expressway project.

Route map of Dau Giay – Tan Phu Expressway

For the first phase of the Dau Giay – Tan Phu Expressway project, Dong Nai Province needs to acquire approximately 311.69 hectares of land and arrange resettlement for 268 households in Xuan Loc and Dinh Quan communes and Project Management Unit 11 in Dong Nai Province.

The Dong Nai Province’s Land Development Center proposed that the provincial People’s Committee authorize its branches in Thong Nhat, Dinh Quan, Xuan Loc communes and Project Management Unit 11 to coordinate with relevant agencies to carry out land surveying and mapping according to the approved project boundaries.

Deputy Chairman of the Dong Nai Provincial People’s Committee Ho Van Ha instructed that all units and localities must hand over the entire land by February 20, 2026.

The Dong Nai Provincial Land Development Center is tasked with coordinating with local authorities to manage compensation and land clearance to ensure timely project implementation.

By Hoang Bac- Translated by Huyen Huong