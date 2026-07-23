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Da Nhim–Ham Thuan–Da Mi Hydropower boosts disaster preparedness

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Da Nhim–Ham Thuan–Da Mi Hydropower Company has outlined key disaster prevention measures for 2026.

Da Nhim–Ham Thuan–Da Mi Hydropower Joint Stock Company, based in Lam Dong Province, recently held a conference to review its disaster prevention and control efforts in 2025 and outline key tasks for 2026.

In 2025, the company carried out regular inspections and maintenance of its hydropower facilities and equipment while ensuring the safe operation of the Da Nhim, Ham Thuan and Da Mi reservoirs. It also complied with operating procedures for the Dong Nai River basin's interconnected reservoirs, as well as regulations governing individual reservoir operations and infrastructure maintenance.

Da Nhim–Ham Thuan–Da Mi Hydropower Company worked closely with local authorities to maintain minimum downstream water releases, ensuring dry-season water supplies for downstream communities. Water discharge downstream ranged from 19.64 to 24.27 cubic meters per second for the Cai River in Phan Rang and from 32.62 to 62.96 cubic meters per second for the La Nga River.

At the conference, civil defense authorities and participating agencies reviewed the 2025 disaster response, discussed forecasting and early warning efforts, and assessed potential natural disaster risks in 2026.

screenshot-2026-07-22-at-155329-6416-8728.png
Overview of the conference to review its disaster prevention and control efforts in 2025 and outline key tasks for 2026.

To enhance disaster preparedness, the company's Civil Defense Steering Committee called for continued coordination among government agencies and local authorities, including stronger public awareness campaigns to help downstream residents reduce the risk of drowning while living and working near rivers and streams.

The committee also urged residents to stay informed about reservoir operation notices, power generation schedules and flood discharge warnings to better prepare for potential natural hazards.

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Dang Van Cuong, General Director of Da Nhim–Ham Thuan–Da Mi Hydropower Joint Stock Company speaks at the conference.

Dang Van Cuong, General Director of the comoany, said that meteorological authorities forecast that weather conditions and natural disasters will remain complex in 2026, with continued risks of extreme weather, localized heavy rainfall, floods and inundation.

He expressed hope that government agencies, local authorities and relevant organizations would continue supporting and coordinating with the company to strengthen disaster prevention efforts, ensure the safety of hydropower infrastructure and downstream communities, and maintain safe and efficient electricity generation.

By Doan Kien- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Da Nhim–Ham Thuan–Da Mi Hydropower Lam Dong Province disaster preparedness reservoir operations flood prevention Dong Nai River basin hydropower dam safety civil defense water management

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