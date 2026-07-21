Businesses call for land clearance solutions, improved logistics infrastructure

On July 20, the People's Committee of Tan Phuoc Ward in Ho Chi Minh City held a meeting with 16 enterprises operating in the seaport, logistics, industrial, and infrastructure sectors to address obstacles affecting investment and business operations.

Chairman of the People's Committee of Tan Phuoc Ward, Huynh Trung Son, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, businesses urged municipal authorities to expedite compensation and site clearance procedures to accelerate project implementation, create cleared land for investment, and enhance the operational capacity of the seaport and logistics system. They also called for a review of logistics planning, faster investment in transport connectivity, strengthened management of maritime navigation corridors, and regular dredging of shipping channels to ensure they can accommodate larger vessels.

Port operators call for stronger management of maritime navigation corridors and regular dredging of shipping channels to ensure they can accommodate large-tonnage vessels.

In addition, the enterprises proposed greater support for developing a highly skilled workforce for the seaport, logistics, and industrial sectors, as well as increased investment in social housing and worker accommodation integrated with industrial parks and seaport areas to help stabilize the labor force.

Tan Phuoc is one of Ho Chi Minh City's key hubs for the development of the marine economy, leveraging its strengths in seaports, logistics, industry, and supporting services. The ward is home to numerous seaports, industrial parks, and major infrastructure projects, serving as a strategic gateway connecting Ho Chi Minh City with regional and international markets.

By Thanh Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh