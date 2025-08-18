Da Nang unveils plans for new free trade zone to drive development

The Central City of Da Nang creates development space with free trade zone which was heard at this afternoon’s conference.

This afternoon, the People’s Committee of Da Nang City the Da Nang People's Committee hosted an investment promotion conference centered on the theme ‘Creating development space with Da Nang Free Trade Zone’. The conference was a collaborative effort between the Management Board of Da Nang High-Tech Park and Industrial Zones and Alphanam Group, drawing more than 200 participants.

The event brought together experts, government officials, and business leaders to discuss strategies for Da Nang's next phase of growth. This comes after the Prime Minister's approval to establish Da Nang Free Trade Zone (FTZ), which will cover 1,881 hectares.

Addressing the conference, Vice Chairman of the Da Nang People’s Committee Tran Chi Cuong stressed that with its strategic location, modern infrastructure, youthful workforce, and improving investment climate, Da Nang aims to become a top destination for high-quality capital. He emphasized that linking urban development with the FTZ is not only a key task but also a long-term strategic step to generate sustainable growth momentum for the city.

Vice Chairman of the Da Nang People’s Committee Tran Chi Cuong speaks at the conference.

Le Minh Nguyet, representative of the National Institute of Architecture, noted that Da Nang must reassess its infrastructure, particularly information technology systems, to meet development needs over the next 30–50 years. She also called for the introduction of localized smart urban standards while preserving cultural heritage including Indochinese architecture, Cham values, and Vietnamese traditions—turning identity into a competitive advantage in urban development.

General Director of Saigon Da Nang Investment JSC Mai Cong Ho stressed that the FTZ should evolve into a true commercial engine rather than simply operating under a land-leasing model. He argued that if investment procedures were accelerated tenfold, Da Nang could become the region’s top FDI destination. He further proposed developing warehouses, specialized transport corridors, and leveraging industrial park infrastructure to strengthen logistics and support services.

Being a leader of a real estate company, Chairman Nguyen Khang Chien of Central Power Real Estate JSC emphasized that to attract sustainable capital flows, Da Nang must introduce strong incentive mechanisms for both the FTZ and financial centers. He also highlighted the importance of promoting on-site investment to ensure long-term growth.

By Xuan Quynh - Translated by Anh Quan