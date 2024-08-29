Da Lat–Lam Dong has become attractive destination for Indian visitors

A conference on introducing Halal tourism industry standards and providing cooperation opportunities with Indian travel businesses was held in Da Lat City in the central highlands province of Lam Dong on August 29.

At the conference (Photo: SGGP)

During the event, tourist enterprises and organizations of Lam Dong Province and India had a chance to learn about the tourism products of Da Lat–Lam Dong and the general aspects of the Halal tourism industry to create and develop their plans for tourism programs and tourist products.

Director of the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Lam Dong Province, Nguyen Trung Kien said that India is one of the potential markets and has become one of the top 10 international tourism markets in Lam Dong. In addition, Da Lat–Lam Dong is emerging as an attractive destination with natural beauty, history, and diverse culinary culture in the Indian market.

Currently, Lam Dong is collaborating to develop tourism with several countries, including Japan, South Korea, India, and Malaysia, contributing to attracting international visitors.

Consul General of India in HCMC, Mahesh Chand Giri speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Consul General of India in HCMC, Mahesh Chand Giri, The picturesque landscapes, cool climate, and unique cultural experiences of Lam Dong Province have attracted a large number of Indian visitors.

Vietnamese and Indian travel operators hoped to have additional new flights connecting India with localities in Vietnam to shorten travel times between the two sides

Representatives from tourist sites in Lam Dong–Da Lat also presented tailored products tailored to meet Halal tourism standards.

Vice Chairman of Lam Dong Province People's Committee, Phạm S speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of Lam Dong Province People's Committee, Phạm S, stated that with the support of the Indian Consulate General in HCMC, Lam Dong's tourism can attract more tourists from Muslim countries, especially the Indian market in the coming time.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh