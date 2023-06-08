Da Lat hosts consultative workshop on application for UCCN member

A consultative workshop featuring Da Lat City’s application for new member of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) took place in Da Lat City this morning.

The event was hosted by the People’s Committee of Da Lat City and the Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts with the presence of 150 domestic and international delegates.

The workshop aimed at collecting practical comments for building a dossier of Da Lat City serving the application for a new member of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Creative Cities Network in the field of music, thereby discussing the goals, meaning, role and principles of UNESCO Creative Cities Network as well as conducting thorough assessments of the potential, strengths and development of Da Lat, goals and strategies of the city in the coming time.

The statements introduced international experiences in building a dossier serving the application for UNESCO Creative Cities Network; presented a draft of Da Lat's dossiers to join this network in the field of music.

The workshop is to confirm the feasibility of building a registration dossier of Da Lat City for joining the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in the field of music.

Previously, Da Lat City in the Central Highlands Province of Lam Dong and eight other cities participated in the “Developing a creative cities network under the UNESCO creative cities system” project implemented by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in the period 2021-2022.

The UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) was launched in 2004 to promote cooperation among cities that have identified creativity as a strategic factor for sustainable urban development.

The network focuses on seven creative fields of craft-folk arts, design, cinema, gastronomy, literature, media arts and music.

Currently, the capital city of Hanoi is the only city in Vietnam to join UNESCO Creative Cities Network since 2019.