Cutting costs, boosting quality: Vietnam’s education sector restructures

Vietnam’s education sector is undergoing significant restructuring, from national universities to local departments, aimed at streamlining operations, enhancing autonomy, and improving efficiency across all levels.

Students of Biotechnology, HCMC University of Science (VNU-HCM) in a practice class (Photo: SGGP)

The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) announced on March 5 the completion of its organizational restructuring, ensuring the timely reassignment of civil servants, public employees, and contract-based personnel. The MOET’s post-restructuring configuration comprises eight departments and ten affiliated units, with the dissolution of the Ethnic Minority Education Department and the redistribution of its functions to other ministerial departments. Concurrently, the MOET executed the reassignment and reappointment of 37 personnel.

At the local level, following the HCMC Department of Education and Training’s assumption of state management responsibilities for vocational education and training (VET) from the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, the municipal People’s Committee issued a revised regulation delineating the department's functions, tasks, and powers.

As a specialized agency under the municipal People's Committee, the department is mandated to provide advisory support on education, training, and VET management, in accordance with legal provisions and the delegated authority of the People’s Committee and its Chairman. Specifically, concerning the newly acquired VET portfolio, the department is tasked with implementing VET network planning, development initiatives, and the reorganization of VET institutions.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has recently met with the MOET and national universities to discuss restructuring for improved research and training. University presidents expressed strong support for streamlining. The reform aims to enhance efficiency, solidifying Vietnam National University-Hanoi (VNU-HN) and Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM) as leading centers for talent and technology. Universities are actively reviewing and streamlining units to address weaknesses and meet strategic goals. The restructuring will boost development and strengthen their roles in national education and innovation.

Deputy Secretary Le Thi Anh Tram of the Party Committee cum Head of the Organization Committee under the Party Committee of VNU-HCM, the implementation of Resolution 18 has yielded positive outcomes.

Specifically, between 2015 and 2024, VNU-HCM reduced three management focal points. The proportion of public employees receiving state-funded salaries decreased significantly (from 3,502 out of 5,603 in 2015 to 1,154 out of 6,400 in 2024), surpassing the resolution’s targets. In 2024, VNU-HCM had 24 out of 36 financially autonomous units in Group 2 (66 percent) and 12 out of 36 in Group 3 (34 percent), resulting in a 27 percent reduction in recurrent state budget expenditures (approximately VND178 billion or US$7 million) compared to 2021.

The HCMC Department of Education and Training has expanded its responsibilities, now overseeing continuing education and vocational training. This expansion required the appointment of an additional deputy director, reflecting the increased scope of the division. This move consolidates management, aiming for more effective oversight of diverse educational institutions.

HCMC University of Transport has undergone significant restructuring, dissolving departments and merging faculties into training institutes. This reduced management units by nearly 30 percent, enhancing operational efficiency and boosting staff incentives. University leaders emphasize that streamlining fosters collaboration and promotes autonomy, leading to improved scientific and international activities. This restructuring aligns with the broader national effort to optimize educational institutions.

According to Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha, the restructuring of Vietnam’s two national universities demands a foundation of scientific rationale, innovative approaches, and adherence to international best practices, all while acknowledging the evolving educational landscape. A joint working group, encompassing relevant ministries, will be formed to finalize a comprehensive report detailing organizational models and restructuring plans, specifically targeting contemporary challenges.

These universities are tasked with systematically evaluating their developmental trajectory, pinpointing strengths and weaknesses, and formulating remedial strategies. This process aims to produce a restructuring proposal that guarantees democratic governance, scientific integrity, and the preservation of the universities’ legacy, while fulfilling national development responsibilities in education, research, and innovation to meet society’s demands. Enhancing university autonomy and separating state-funded research from commercial activities are also key objectives.

Deputy Director Pham Vu Quoc Binh of the Department of VET and Continuing Education (under the MOET) commented that to boost VET, underperforming vocational schools will be consolidated or dissolved. Public awareness will be raised, industry partnerships strengthened, international best practices adopted, and autonomy increased. Streamlined administration, optimized enrollment, and easier progression to higher education will be prioritized.

Director Nguyen Van Hieu of the HCMC Department of Education and Training said that the organizational restructuring, including the department’s assumption of VET management, will streamline state management operations. General education and VET are closely linked in student career guidance and lifelong learning initiatives. The department will consolidate its personnel and fulfill its expanded responsibilities, striving to achieve significant milestones by the 50th anniversary of National Reunification Day (April 30, 1975).

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam