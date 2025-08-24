Cultural sector urged to pioneer in building nation’s soft power

Cultural workers, as “engineers of the soul,” must nurture patriotism, professional pride, creativity so that every work of art, sports event, tourism product, cultural space becomes a true ambassador of Vietnam’s values of truth, goodness, beauty.

Party General Secretary To Lam (9th, left) honours outstanding individuals in the cultural sector (Photo: SGGP)

Party General Secretary To Lam attended a ceremony hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in Hanoi on August 23 to mark the 80th anniversary of the cultural sector's traditional day (August 28, 1945–2025).

The event also drew Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and senior leaders from the Party, State, ministries, and central agencies, as well as ambassadors from some countries.

At the event, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung reviewed the sector's 80-year journey, from August 28, 1945, when President Ho Chi Minh proclaimed the formation of the Provisional Government with the Ministry of Information and Propaganda—the precursor of today's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

From the 1943 “Outline of Vietnamese Culture” with its three principles “nationalization—scientificization—massification” to the Party’s successive resolutions, culture has always been affirmed as the soul of the nation, a driving force for development, and the country’s “soft power,” he stated.

Over the past eight decades, culture has nurtured national identity and accompanied resistance wars, reconstruction, and renewal; sports have advanced in global integration; tourism has brought Vietnam’s image to the world; and the press has served as a bridge of trust between the Party and the people, said the minister, affirming the sector's determination to make breakthroughs and contribute to building a prosperous, happy Vietnam.

Addressing the event, General Secretary To Lam expressed deep gratitude to generations of cultural workers, artists, journalists, teachers, researchers, and countless “cultural soldiers” across the country. He recalled the revolutionary era, when newspapers, songs, and posters became powerful weapons. In peacetime, culture has remained at the forefront of the ideological front, shaping social life through movements for cultural lifestyles, new rural areas, and civilized urban areas.

Prime Minister Chinh (R) presents the First-Class Labour Order to Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung. (Photo: SGGP)

He stressed that in the new stage of development, with the goal of becoming a high-income developed country, culture must take the lead—nurturing spirit, strengthening trust, and building the nation’s soft power.

He called for deeper adherence to the Party’s cultural guidelines, placing culture on a par with economy, politics, and society; building a healthy cultural environment in families, schools, and communities; developing digital culture; tackling domestic violence, school bullying, and harmful online content; and fostering modern civic values and digital literacy.

The Party leader urged stronger mechanisms for cultural commissioning, copyright protection, and creative incentives; support for young talent; and turning creative industries into growth pillars through cultural clusters and hubs.

Heritage preservation must combine with community livelihoods, applying digital technology and AI. Folk artists and artisans—“livingcultural assets”—must be protected and promoted, he emphasized.

He also stressed the need for breakthroughs in mass sports and elite training, sustainable tourism with the brand of "Vietnam—Endless Charm, Shining Culture," and deeper cultural diplomacy and global cultural exchange.

The sector must accelerate digital transformation, build heritage and sports databases, protect copyright online, and defend the Party’s ideological foundation, he said.

General Secretary To Lam underlined that the 80-year tradition will only shine with new achievements. Cultural workers, as “engineers of the soul,” must nurture patriotism, professional pride, and creativity so that every work of art, sports event, tourism product, and cultural space becomes a true ambassador of Vietnam’s values of truth, goodness, and beauty. Culture must permeate all development policies, planning, and projects with long-term vision, he stated.

At the ceremony, the Party leader presented the First-Class Labour Order to the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, and Prime Minister Chinh presented the same decoration to Minister Nguyen Van Hung. Eighty exemplary individuals were also honored.

Vietnamplus