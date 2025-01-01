Creative Culture Week opens in Ho Chi Minh City Book Street

A creative culture week is held at Ho Chi Minh City Book Street on January 1–5. (Photo: SGGP)

The activities not only offer experiences and create spaces where traditional values are recreated but also encourage innovation and the application of culture in the creative field. It provides an opportunity to connect young people, artists, and content creators to contribute to the development of Vietnamese culture. It also offers a unique experience for readers and visitors, helping to spread and preserve the Vietnamese cultural identity.

Accordingly, an exchange on cultural adaptation in the creative industry took place on January 1 with the participation of many renowned speakers, and a meeting with artist Dat Phi, who will guide attendees to use voice in various ways to make the stories of literary works and movies more interesting and engaging on January 2.

There will also be an introduction of Vietnamese traditional cakes on January 3, an exchange on traditional Vietnamese activities during the Tet festival, and cultural application in cinema, fine arts, and fashion on January 4; a discussion about the future of Vietnam’s IP industry on January 5.

By Quynh Yen—Translated by Kim Khanh