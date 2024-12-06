Education

Core digital technology-majored students to receive scholarships, tutition cut

SGGP

Schools in Vietnam will lower tuition costs and offer scholarships for students pursuing core digital technology programs.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Thanh Long has signed a Prime Ministerial Directive focused on enhancing human resource development for the semiconductor industry and key digital technology sectors.

Under the directive, the Prime Minister tasked the Ministry of Education and Training with the urgent development and issuance of training program standards for semiconductor microchips, with a completion deadline set for the first quarter of 2025.

Additionally, after the Ministry conducts a research, it will propose amendments and enhancements to the mechanisms and policies concerning tuition exemptions, reductions, and the provision of scholarships for students pursuing fields related to the semiconductor and core digital technology sectors. This will be finalized by the fourth quarter of 2025.

Furthermore, ministries, agencies, and localities are encouraged to enhance collaboration among the State, educational institutions, innovation centers, and enterprises to boost the effectiveness of training and human resource development, particularly in the semiconductor and core digital technology fields.

Higher education institutions under their jurisdiction are directed to investigate and establish specialized professional units (such as schools, faculties, and departments) that will focus on training and research in semiconductor microchips and core digital technologies, with this initiative expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2024.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

offer scholarships students pursuing core digital technology programs. lower tuition costs tuition exemptions semiconductor and core digital technology sectors

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn