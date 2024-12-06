Core digital technology-majored students to receive scholarships, tutition cut

Deputy Prime Minister Le Thanh Long has signed a Prime Ministerial Directive focused on enhancing human resource development for the semiconductor industry and key digital technology sectors.

Under the directive, the Prime Minister tasked the Ministry of Education and Training with the urgent development and issuance of training program standards for semiconductor microchips, with a completion deadline set for the first quarter of 2025.

Additionally, after the Ministry conducts a research, it will propose amendments and enhancements to the mechanisms and policies concerning tuition exemptions, reductions, and the provision of scholarships for students pursuing fields related to the semiconductor and core digital technology sectors. This will be finalized by the fourth quarter of 2025.

Furthermore, ministries, agencies, and localities are encouraged to enhance collaboration among the State, educational institutions, innovation centers, and enterprises to boost the effectiveness of training and human resource development, particularly in the semiconductor and core digital technology fields.

Higher education institutions under their jurisdiction are directed to investigate and establish specialized professional units (such as schools, faculties, and departments) that will focus on training and research in semiconductor microchips and core digital technologies, with this initiative expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2024.

