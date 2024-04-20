Cooling equipment market heats up

Many electronics supermarkets in Hanoi have launched summer promotion programmes, reducing prices for cooling equipment such as air conditioners and fans, as the weather in the north of Vietnam has just begun to be hot and sunny.

Customers buy fans and air conditioners to serve their daily needs during the hot summer. (Photo: VNA)

Surveys at many electronics supermarket systems in Hanoi showed that businesses have updated the designs of electrical and refrigeration products along with offering preferential prices to meet the needs of customers, stimulating consumption in early summer.

In addition, electronics businesses have also been offering many attractive incentives such as free installation and gift vouchers.

Most stores and supermarkets offer incentives for installation and material costs, discount vouchers, warranty extension, instalments without interest, while focusing on developing e-commerce to increase competition in both price and design. This gives consumers more choices.

In addition to air conditioner products, many customers also look for hanging fans, standing fans and mist fans that have more affordable prices.

Besides attractive prices and incentives, consumers have gradually turned their attention to air conditioning products that save electricity, cool quickly, and are eco-friendly.

Grasping consumer demand from buyers, many electronics businesses have promoted integrated energy-saving product lines (inverters) to serve customers.

Although supermarkets have offered many incentives, the price of electrical appliances and refrigeration equipment with energy-saving functions is still much higher than conventional products.

Representatives of some electronics supermarkets noted that although sales of electronics systems were not high because the North was just entering summer, as hot weather continues, demand for refrigeration products and air conditioners would increase.

VNA