Contrasting rainfall brings both hope and devastation to Vietnam

The rain on June 24 all over the country was received with contrasting feelings by farmers in different regions.

Prolonged downpour all over the Mekong Delta has flooded several dragon fruit orchards in Chau Thanh District of Long An Province (Photo: SGGP)



After a series of extremely hot days, the North Central region welcomed relieved rain not only to cool down the weather but also to save the summer-autumn rice crop that was on the brink of destruction.

In the communes of Dong Son, Quang Xuong, Trieu Son, Thieu Hoa, Yen Dinh of Thanh Hoa Province, local farmers have transplanted or sown the summer-autumn rice crop. However, due to prolonged heat and water scarcity, many paddy fields have cracked and even dried up in some areas. Fortunately, the heavy rain that lasted from June 23 to 24 saved and revived many of these fields.

Meanwhile, according to the North Central Regional Hydrometeorological Center, some localities like Chau Cuong Commune of Quy Hop District in Nghe An Province have experienced heavy downpours of even 99mm.

Until June 26, the North Central region is forecast to see more moderate to heavy rains, with thunderstorms in some areas, and total rainfall of 20-50mm, exceeding 100mm in some localities. The Central Highlands and Southern regions are expected to receive heavy rain as well.

Statistics in the afternoon of June 24 reveal that the precipitation in Suoi Giang Commune (Yen Bai Province) was 116mm, in Tri Phu Commune (Tuyen Quang Province) 77mm, Yen Thuong Commune (Bac Kan province) 64mm. Warnings on possible landslides and flash floods in the provinces of Lang Son, Son La, Tuyen Quang, Thanh Hoa have been delivered.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the period from the night of June 24 to the morning of June 26 will be the peak of heavy rains and strong winds in the North. Meteorological experts believe that this prolonged rain spell and wind will bring quick relief to the North and Central regions, making the weather cooler and more pleasant.

However, in areas with localized heavy rains, the risk of landslides, inundation, and even flash floods and debris flows is significant, particularly given the ongoing La Nina phenomenon, which is characterized by heavy rains and major floods.

To cope with the situation, at noon of June 24, the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Control issued an official dispatch to the steering committees in the provinces and cities of the North and North Central regions, requesting timely guidance for people to proactively take preventive measures and minimize damage.

The recent downpour happening in the Mekong Delta, along with thunderstorm and whirlwind, has destroying summer-autumn rice fields that were nearing harvest.

Hau Giang Province, Vinh Long Province, and Can Tho City are among the localities with the most extensive rice damage. In Long Ho District of Vinh Long Province alone, about 1,700ha of summer-autumn rice have been toppled.

This will significantly reduce rice yields and make harvesting more challenging for farmers. Local authorities are urging farmers to drain water promptly, use methods to raise the rice, and mobilize military forces to assist them in minimizing losses.

Director Nguyen Thanh Truyen of the Agriculture and Rural Development Department of Long An Province yesterday informed that the heavy rain on these few days have seriously flooded several orchards in the province up to 0.5 meters.

Orchard owners have struggled to drain water and save their trees but to no avail. Farmer Nguyen Van Phuoc from Chau Thanh District of Long An Province sorrowfully shared that more than 1 hectare of dragon fruit in his orchard that is bearing fruit is at risk of being cut down because the roots of many trees are rotting.

A similar situation can be found in dragon fruit orchards in Cho Gao District of Tien Giang Province despite many efforts of farmers and the local authorities to drain water.

Worse still, heavy rainfall and whirlwind in Kien Giang Province these days have destroyed 11 houses and 4 fishing vessels.

The Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Control continued to inform that due to torrential rain in the Northwest region, at 3 pm on June 24, the water level in the upper reaches of Hoa Binh Reservoir was at 111.53m and the water inflow to the reservoir was 2,941m3/second, and the discharge flow was 2,123m3/second.

Based on the report of the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, from the evening of June 24 to the morning of June 26, the North will have moderate to heavy rains with average precipitation of 50-120mm, and over 200mm in some areas.

To gradually bring the water level in the upper reaches of Hoa Binh Reservoir back to the safe level according to regulations, the National Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Control has ordered the Director of the Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant to open one bottom sluice gate of Hoa Binh Reservoir at 10 pm on June 24. At the same time, the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Control has issued another dispatch to the steering committees in the provinces of Hoa Binh, Phu Tho, Vinh Phuc, Bac Ninh, Hai Duong, Hai Phong, Hung Yen, Ha Nam, Thai Binh, Nam Dinh, Ninh Binh, and Hanoi to request to immediately inform local residents, organizations operating on or along the river, aquaculture facilities on the river, water transport vehicles, sand and gravel exploitation units about this flood discharge from Hoa Binh Hydropower Reservoir to proactively take measures to prevent and ensure safety for people and property.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam