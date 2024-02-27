National

Continued landslides on National Highway 8A

Shortly after the route's reopening, on the afternoon of February 27, multiple rock and soil blocks from high cliffs continued to landslide and collapse, resulting in traffic congestion on National Highway 8A in Huong Son District (Ha Tinh Province).

According to initial reports, around 1 p.m. on February 27, prolonged rainfall triggered more rock and tree masses to slide down from the high mountain cliffs, covering the surface of National Highway 8A at Km82+300, near Eo Co Gai Bridge, Son Kim No.1 Commune, Huong Son District, Ha Tinh Province, stretching for dozens of meters.

26-125-6762jpg-9379.jpg
Vehicles have been mobilized for debris clearance.

The incident resulted in traffic congestion on the sole route to and from the Cau Treo International Border Gate. Fortunately, the rockslide did not impact people or vehicles passing through the area.

z5197206519730-9062d8d55db51d9689f44c86347bc2b9-6687jpg-5899.jpg
Many vehicles have to wait at both ends of the landslide site.

Upon receiving the notification, the Border Guard Station at the Cau Treo International Border Gate swiftly dispatched officers and soldiers to the scene. They collaborated with other forces to establish checkpoints, redirect traffic flow, regulate vehicles, and install warning signs to ensure the safety of residents and vehicles at both ends of the landslide site.

z5197206506382-805f8c3fb5cf6ab0d65e5ea2d044595f-1644jpg-3865.jpg
The landslide site

Functional forces have also mobilized manpower and vehicles to focus on handling, remedying, and clearing the landslide debris at the scene to quickly restore traffic flow. At the landslide site, there is currently rain, cold weather, and dense fog, with thick layers of muddy soil covering the road surface.

Previously, on the evening of February 25, at the same location, Km82+300, due to prolonged rainfall, a severe landslide occurred with over 1,000 cubic meters of rock, soil, and trees tumbling down from the high mountain cliffs, resulting in traffic congestion on National Highway 8A.

Following extensive efforts to mobilize personnel and vehicles to the site for debris clearance, by midday on February 26, the authorities had successfully addressed the issue and reopened the route. However, another landslide has now taken place.

z5197206506382-805f8c3fb5cf6ab0d65e5ea2d044595f-8369jpg-8445.jpg
Soil, rock, and tree masses slide down from the high mountain cliffs, covering the surface of National Highway 8A.
a2-2829jpg-5339.jpg
Authorities mobilize vehicles for debris clearance.
z5197206469809-b88df1666e8dacd4dc39edde8d101f0c-3708jpg-895.jpg
Many vehicles stop at both ends of the landslide site.
a24-8513jpg-5554.jpg
a25-5016jpg-6215.jpg
a23-557jpg-8951.jpg
The fog blankets the landslide area, halting vehicles at either end as they wait for debris clearance.
By Duong Quang – Translated by Da Nguyet

