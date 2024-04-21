Construction starts on final sub-project of North-South Expressway

Construction of the Huu Nghi-Chi Lang Expressway, the final sub-project of a mega project to build the eastern wing of the North-South Expressway, began at a ceremony in the northern border province of Lang Son on April 21.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (middle) at the ceremony to kick-start the construction of the Huu Nghi-Chi Lang Expressway. (Photo: SGGP)

The build-operate-transfer (BOT) sub-project runs through Chi Lang, Cao Loc and Van Lang districts, and Lang Son City with a total length of about 59.87km. Its construction is expected to cost VND11.02 trillion (US$433.09 million), of them VND5.49 trillion from the State coffer, and to be completed in 2026.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh emphasized the attention paid to the mega project, which runs from Lang Son to the southernmost province of Ca Mau, traversing 32 localities and three key economic zones.

Its Huu Nghi-Chi Lang sub-project is set to create new development space, and serve as a gateway between ASEAN countries and China, he continued, asking the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the Ministry of Transport, and other ministries and agencies to continue their close coordination with Lang Son in order to ensure its progress, quality, safety and efficiency.

Lang Son needs to further closely work with investors during the construction, and give special care to residents in the project area, the leader said.

On this occasion, Chinh handed over donations to ethnic minority households in Lang Son to help them build new houses and commended Lang Son, organizations, and individuals for their response to the movement on doing away with makeshift homes, set to last until 2025, with up to 3,200 houses removed so far.

Vietnamplus