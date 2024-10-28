Construction of two railways connecting to China needs US$13 billion

The Ministry of Transport has just submitted a report to the Government on the studying plan for two railways Hanoi – Dong Dang and Hai Phong – Ha Long – Mong Cai connecting to China.

Of which, Hanoi – Dong Dang railway has a total length of 156 kilometers with a total expected investment of about US$6 billion.

Hai Phong – Ha Long – Mong Cai railway has a total length of 187 kilometers with a total expected investment of around US$7 billion.

The two railways will be built with a 1,435 mm gauge and be electrified with a design speed of 160 kilometers per hour for passenger trains and 120 kilometers per hour for cargo trains.

The detailed plans of the two projects are expected to be completed in 2025 which would be the basis for project feasibility evaluation and investment timeline identification.

