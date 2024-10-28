National

Construction of two railways connecting to China needs US$13 billion

SGGP

The Ministry of Transport has just submitted a report to the Government on the studying plan for two railways Hanoi – Dong Dang and Hai Phong – Ha Long – Mong Cai connecting to China.

Railway.jpg

Of which, Hanoi – Dong Dang railway has a total length of 156 kilometers with a total expected investment of about US$6 billion.

Hai Phong – Ha Long – Mong Cai railway has a total length of 187 kilometers with a total expected investment of around US$7 billion.

The two railways will be built with a 1,435 mm gauge and be electrified with a design speed of 160 kilometers per hour for passenger trains and 120 kilometers per hour for cargo trains.

The detailed plans of the two projects are expected to be completed in 2025 which would be the basis for project feasibility evaluation and investment timeline identification.

By Minh Duy- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Hanoi – Dong Dang railway Hai Phong – Ha Long – Mong Cai railway the studying plan Ministry of Transport

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn