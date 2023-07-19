Construction of road linking Central, Central Highland regions, Laos kicked off

The construction project of a road connecting districts of the central coastal province of Quang Nam was kicked off on July 19, contributing to completing the transport network in the Central and the Central Highlands regions.

The road has a total length of 31.85 km, including the first 3.88km-long section with a width of 12m and the second 27.97-long section with a width of 9m, running through Thang Binh, Tam Ky, Phu Ninh, Tien Phuoc and Bac Tra My. The construction starts from route DT613B and ends at National Road 40B.

The construction project of the road and the upgrade project of National Road 40 are expected to create a driving force connecting the East-West area in the south of the province, complete the transport network in the Central and the Central Highlands regions, and connect with Laos, Ky Ha seaport, Chu Lai International Airport, Chu Lai Open Economic Zone, Dung Quat Economic Zone in accordance with the Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity.

According to Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Quang Nam Province Nguyen Hong Quang, the project will contribute to completing a plan for the development of synchronous transport infrastructure, creating favorable conditions for travel, transport of goods and agricultural products, promoting socio-economic development and ensuring national defense and security in the southwestern mountainous districts, in the province and region.

The project uses ODA loans worth US$34.514 million from the Economic Development Cooperation Fund of Korea, including US$25.474 million from the ODA loans of the Korean Government via the Economic Development Cooperation Fund, and the reciprocal capital of US$9.04 million.

The construction is expected to be completed in November 2025.