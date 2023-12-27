Conference connects OVs with localities, businesses

A conference seeking ways to promote resources of overseas Vietnamese (OVs) and connect localities and businesses was held in the northern port city of Hai Phong on December 27.

Delegates attend the conference (Photo: VNA)

The event attracted the participation of Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Le Tien Chau, representatives from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam and Laos, National Assembly agencies, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, and 29 provinces and cities. It also saw leaders of enterprises and business associations and over 100 OVs from 22 countries and territories.

Speaking at the conference, Quang said that amidst complex developments of the world political and economic situations, thanks to the sound and prompt leadership of the Party and the drastic engagement of ministries, sectors and localities, and the solidarity and efforts of the entire nation, Vietnam has reaped great achievements.

The important results have also been contributed by the OV community, he stressed.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang (Photo: VNA)

Appreciating the initiative to organize the conference by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the People’s Committee of Hai Phong city, the Deputy PM affirmed that its theme of connecting OVs with businesses and localities as well as discussion contents related to green investment, human resources development and supply chains conform with the Government’s current priorities.

He asked relevant agencies to listen to and acquire ideas and recommendations of OVs so as to promote their resources to better serve the national building and development.

Le Thi Thu Hang, Deputy Foreign Minister and Chairwoman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs, said that the OV community has truly become a valuable and potential resource, and the Party and State always treasure and appreciate its contributions, and pay attention to supporting and creating favourable conditions for them to stabilise their lives and contribute to the homeland.

Vietnamplus