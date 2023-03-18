Conference connects architecture schools and state agencies, businesses

A conference was held to connect training in construction and architecture in many schools with state agencies and businesses.

The Vietnam Association of Universities and Colleges and the Construction and Architecture Training club and the Mien Tay University of Civil Engineering yesterday organized a regional conference on ‘Connecting, supporting training and fostering human resources in the field of construction - architecture for Mekong Delta provinces.

The conference aims to create a connection between training in construction and architecture between different schools and between the university and state agencies and businesses.

At the same time, it aimed for the most professional and progressive training environment for a high-quality workforce in the field of construction and architecture, contributing to socio-economic development in the Mekong Delta region and the country.

At the conference, leaders of universities, scientists, and researchers shared experiences in training and nurturing lecturers and students at construction–architecture universities. At the same time, conference participants proposed solutions to improve the quality of human resources to meet the needs of society in the field of construction - architecture for the Mekong Delta region.