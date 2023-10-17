Commander-in-Chief of Cambodian Armed Forces pays official visit to Vietnam

Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Tan Cuong received Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces General Vong Pisen in Hanoi on October 17.

Welcoming his guest, Cuong said the visit – which lasts from October 16 to 19 – will generate new momentum to further deepen the cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries. Agreeing with Cuong, Vong Pisen expressed his belief that the trip would increase bilateral relations, friendship, and solidarity.

At the talks, both officers appreciated the outcomes of joint work between their respective agencies and units since Cuong’s official visit to Cambodia in March last year. Such collaboration has been particularly prominent in delegation exchanges, defence policy dialogues at the deputy ministerial level, joint patrols, and the maintenance of various cooperation mechanisms.

They said border guard forces and military zones of both sides have collaborated well to ensure security and social order in the shared border areas, while an emphasis has been placed on educating the two peoples, particularly the younger generation, about the significance of solidarity and mutual support between the two countries and their armed forces.

In the time to come, both sides agreed to enhance their coordination to contribute to the sound development of friendly and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia. They will work to build reliable, effective, and substantial ties and coordinate to make recommendations on military and defence matters, thereby reaffirming the position of such cooperation as one of the vital pillars of the relationship.

The host and guest also stressed their commitment to increasing delegation exchanges and making the best use of cooperative mechanisms and models such as joint patrols, annual conferences, military-civilian solidarity, and young officer exchanges.

Priority will be given to collaboration in personnel training, they said, adding that joint activities will be launched to serve the first Vietnam-Cambodia-Laos border defence friendship exchange.

They held that, in the context of a complex global and regional environment, ASEAN-led mechanisms continue to play a central role in the region, promoting dialogue and cooperation among member states and external partners for peace, stability, and development regionally.