‘Clean up the World’ campaign officially launched in Vietnam

The Natural Resources and Environment Ministry has sent a formal dispatch to the People’s Committees of all provinces and municipalities about activities in response to the campaign ‘Clean up the World’ 2023.



Accordingly, the campaign is going to be held annually in the third week of each September.

For the ‘Clean up the World’ 2023 campaign to achieve high results, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment asked that related state agencies also carry out suitable activities.

In particular, functional agencies should launch community activities such as cleaning the environment in the neighborhood, planting trees, improving the environment in urban areas and residential areas with clear attention to lakes, rivers, and canals.

Simultaneously, local authorities should carry out activities to raise the awareness of the public about their responsibilities in protecting the local environment, classifying solid waste at source, reducing waste disposal, increasing waste recycling.