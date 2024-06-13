Classic concert of Vietnamese, Italian music to be presented in HCMC, Italy

After the success of the "La Passione" (The Passion) concert held in Hanoi last March, soprano Hien Nguyen and bass-baritone Quoc Dat will bring the show to HCMC and Italy.

At the press conference of the concert (Photo: SGGP)

The concert will be held at HCMC Opera House on June 16 and organized at the panoramic Piazza IV Novembre, a square in the historic center of Perugia, a city about 164km north of Rome, Italy on July 25.

The “La Passione” concert marks the significant efforts of the two artists in bringing classical music to audiences at home and abroad and serving as a bridge for cultural exchange between Vietnam and Italy.

In the first part of the concert, Hien Nguyen and Quoc Dat together with Italian Musical Prof Gianni Kriscak from the Austrian University of Music and Performing Arts Graz who is a special guest of the concert will present works of chamber music and classic opera excerpts, such as “Truong Ca Song Lo” (The Lo River Epic) by musician Van Cao, “Quando me'n vo'” (also known as “Musetta’s Waltz”) from La bohème by Italian composer Giacomo Puccini, “Torna A Surriento” (Come Back To Sorrento) by Italian musician Ernesto De Curtis, “Canzone Napoletana”, Neapolitan song of traditional Italian music, "Come un'ape ne gironi d'aprile" from Opera of Rossini's Cinderella.

The artists will perform semi-classic works mixed with smooth jazz and pop music, including Caruso, Besame mucho, Je’taime, My way, and Vietnamese songs in the second part.

Italian Musical Prof Gianni Kriscak (Photo: SGGP)

Soprano Hien Nguyen and bass-baritone Quoc Dat (Photo: SGGP)

Italian Consul General in HCMC, Enrico Padula said that the concert with the participation of the Consulate General of Italy in HCMC is an important testament to the cultural relation between Vietnam and Italy, especially in the context of celebrating the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Italian Consulate General in the city.

Hien Nguyen was graduated with a Master's degree in Performance from the Vietnam National Academy of Music. In 2012, she was awarded a scholarship from the Italian government to study for two years at the Milan Conservatory. She has collaborated with various institutions such as the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet, and the Vietnam National Music Song and Dance Theater.

Quoc Dat is currently a senior student at the HCMC Conservatory of Music. He won first prize in the professional category of the National Chamber Music Competition 2023 in Hanoi.

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh