City’s leaders together with 3,000 people walk to raise funds for poor

More than 3,000 people joined a charity walk on Saturday morning to raise funds for the poor in Ho Chi Minh City.

Accordingly, the charity walk was launched by the Party Committee of the centrally-run agency bloc in Ho Chi Minh City.



The event was attended by Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai; Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Pham Minh Tuan, Secretary of the Party Committee of the centrally-run agency bloc in Ho Chi Minh City Le Thi Hong Nga together with 3,000 residents.

The program donated nearly VND778 million (US$31,262) to the Fund for the poor in Ho Chi Minh City.

Speaking at the program, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the centrally-run agency bloc in Ho Chi Minh City Vo Van Yen believed that this compassion helps people-to-people connection as well as assist people with disadvantaged circumstances.

He also hoped that "Joining Hands for the Poor –no one is left behind" would not only be a slogan but also concrete and practical actions.

Some photos are captured at the charity walk on Saturday morning

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong