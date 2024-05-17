City’s delegation of artists to perform in HCMC Days in Osaka 2024

A delegation of artists and singers from HCMC traveled to Japan to participate in the HCMC Days in Osaka 2024 which is scheduled to take place on May 17-19.

The event is co-organized by the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports, the HCMC Music Center and the HCMC Investment & Trade Promotion Center (ITPC).

Ten performances will present the unique cultural features of various forms of Vietnamese arts and culture at an exchange between the Vietnamese business community and the Vietnamese community in Osaka at 9 am and a seminar on trade connection between HCMC’s enterprises and Japanese firms at 1 pm on May 17 at Hilton Hotel.

The other shows will take place at the opening ceremony of HCMC Days in Osaka at 1 pm, and the event celebrating the 51st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Vietnam at 6 pm at Osaka Castle Park and Sun Square on May 18; and at the closing day of the HCMC Days in Osaka 2024 in Osaka Castle Park at 10 am and 1 m on May 19.

Meritorious Artist Thu Thuy, a Dan Nhi (two-string fiddle) player; Dan Tranh (16 string zither) and Dan Bau (one-string gourd zither) player Minh Tai; DJ and music producer Khanh K-ICM (Nguyen Bao Khanh); together with singers namely Ung Hoang Phuc, Hien Thuc, Nguyen Phi Hung, rapper DT Tap Rap, circus artists Le Hung and Nha Hieu, dancers including Le Thao, Thanh Thao, Tu Uyen, Nhu Quynh, Van Phuc, Van Dien will join performances.

There will be a Vietnamese Ao Dai fashion show featuring designs by Vo Viet Chung and Trung Dinh.

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh