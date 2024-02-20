City Party Chief requires spirit of proactiveness, drastic actions in new year

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen required the agencies and units to kick off works to create dynamism and energy for new strong beginnings after the Tet holiday.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen speaks and directs at the conference. (Photo: Viet Dung)

The requirement was released at a conference of the Municipal People’s Committee this morning summarizing the Tet care program for needy people.

Besides, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen had a meeting with leaders of the People’s Committees of wards, communes and towns.

Attending and directing the conference, Secretary Nguyen Van Nen praised the sectors and authorities at all levels, business communities and press agencies having joined hands with the city to bring a meaningful Tet holiday to residents.

Various Tet care programs had been promptly implemented with greater efforts along with the supported amount of money was higher compared with the same period last year.

The Vietnam Fatherland Front system, social-economic organizations, religious organizations and enterprises had had activities to take care of Tet.

In addition, many localities performed the decoration and embellishment in every corner of the city, notably Thu Duc City which had a big sunflower garden together with vibrant decorated corners.

Moreover, households and religious organizations extended much time to clean up and decorate their living spaces before Tet.

The delegates join the conference. (Photo: Viet Dung)

The Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee said that the brightest spot of the Tet Care Program 2024 was the collaboration of the whole society.

Another bright spot of 2023 was the high remittances flowing to the city.

Apart from encouraged achievements, the Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee also noted some limitations that needed to be overcome, comprising low purchasing power and limitations on business and trade activities. Besides, some enterprises faced difficulties so they could not thoughtfully take Tet care for laborers; even there were individuals with difficult circumstances.

Notably, there were fire explosions recently causing deaths.

For the year 2024, Ho Chi Minh City set a GRDP growth target from 7.5 percent to eight percent.

To reach the set target, Secretary Nguyen Van Nen required sectors, units and organizations to well start in the first quarter with a proactive spirit, high determination, great efforts and drastic actions.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong