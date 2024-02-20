Chinese-Vietnamese community in HCMC actively contributing to city growth

Deputy Secretary Nguyen Phuoc Loc of the HCMC Party Committee yesterday led a delegation to visit Vietnamese-Chinese clubhouses on the occasion of the First Full Moon Festival.

Deputy Secretary Nguyen Phuoc Loc of the HCMC Party Committee is delivering financial aid to the Social Welfare and Study Promotion Fund of District 5 (Photo: SGGP)



Deputy Secretary expressed his appreciation to all great contributions of current Chinese-Vietnamese clubhouses located in the districts of 5, 6, 8, 11, 4, 10, Binh Tan, Binh Chanh, and Tan Binh for the past years.

The activities organized by these Chinese-Vietnamese communities have displayed the spirit of mutual support and love as well as solidarity among members. There have also been enthusiastic participations of the Chinese-Vietnamese to patriotic movements, activities to care for the senior and vulnerable, the families under preferential treatment policies.

Deputy Secretary Nguyen Phuoc Loc of the HCMC Party Committee is expressing his wish to the Chinese-Vietnamese communities on the First Full Moon Festival 2024 (Photo: SGGP)



The Chinese-Vietnamese communities in HCMC have so far safeguarded and helped the development of the city. Their clubhouses closely cooperated with the Party Committee and other political organizations in the past to liberate the Southern region and reunite the whole country. There have been many Vietnamese-Chinese martyrs like Tran Khai Nguyen, Tran Boi Co, Huynh Man Dat, or Mach Kiem Hung, who sacrificed their lives for this glorious cause, and several schools have named themselves after these heroes.

On behalf of the city leaders, Deputy Secretary Nguyen Phuoc Loc expressed the hope that the Chinese-Vietnamese clubhouses maintain their solidarity so as to support their members in economic activities and participation in future patriotic movements. He finally wished these communities a lucky and prosperous year in 2024.

By Hoai Nam – Translated by Vien Hong