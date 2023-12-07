Chinese Party, State leader to visit Vietnam next week

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping and his spouse are scheduled to make a State visit to Vietnam on December 12-13.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping (Photo: AFP/VNA)

The visit will be made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and his spouse, and President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse, according to the CPV Central Committee's Commission for External Relations.

Vietnamplus