Chili prices in Mekong Delta region surge while Thai jackfruit prices drop

SGGP

The Mekong Delta region has recorded a consecutive surge in the prices of chili in many localities.

Specifically, the current prices of skyward-pointing chili in many localities are priced at VND45,000 (US$1.7) to VND50,000 (US$1.9) per kilogram, increasing by VND10,000 (US$0.3) to VND12,000 (US$0.4) per kilogram compared to the previous month.

Meanwhile, the prices of Thai jackfruit and Indonesian red-flesh jackfruit in many localities of the Mekong Delta region are currently decreasing sharply.

Thai jackfruit type 1 is sold to traders at gardens with prices ranging from VND23,000 (US$0.9) to VND25,000 (US$0.98) per kilogram while type 2 is priced at VND11,000 (US$0.4) to VND13,000 (US$0.5) per kilogram.

The prices of Indonesian red-flesh jackfruit type 1 range around VND90,000 (US$3.5) to VND95,000 (US$3.75) a kilogram, and type 2 is priced at about VND80,000 (US$3.1) a kilogram.

Many gardeners said that although the prices of Thai jackfruit are decreasing due to slow exports, jackfruits still bring better incomes than other fruits.

Since mid-June, the prices of durian have tended to increase again.

Specifically, on June 13, Ri6 durians were priced at VND63,000 (US$2.4)-VND65,000 (US2.5$) a kilogram; Thai durians were sold at VND94,000 (US$3.7)-VND95,000 (US$3.75) per kilogram; Thai Xo durian ranged from VND75,000 (US$2.9)-VND77,000 (US$3) a kilogram.

In the Southeast region, Ri6 durians and Ri6 Xo durians are traded at VND48,000 (US$1.8)-VND65,000 (US$2.5) a kilogram; Thai durians are sold at VND94,000 (US$3.7)-VND95,000 (US$3.75) per kilogram and Thai Xo durians are priced at VND75,000 (US$2.9)-VND77,000 (US$3) per kilogram.

In the Central Highlands region, the prices of Ri6 durian and Ri6 Xo durian are traded at VND48,000 (US$1.8)- VND63,000 (US$2.4) a kilogram; Thai durians are sold at VND90,000 (US$3.5)-VND92,000 (US$3.6) per kilogram and Thai Xo durian prices range from VND71,000 (US$2.7) to VND72,000 (US$2.8) a kilogram.

By Tam Chi, Dong Gia- Translated by Huyen Huong

