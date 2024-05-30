Jackfruit prices in Mekong Delta drop, chili and durian prices rise

Specifically, the prices of durian and chili have increased again while jackfruit prices are currently at a low level.
The price of durian has increased by VND5,000 (US$0.2) to VND20,000 (US$0.78) a kilogram compared to two weeks ago.
The current prices of Vietnam-grown Musang King durian and the Monthong variety type 1 are purchased at VND104,000 (US$4.07) to VND108,000 (US$4.2) a kilogram, ones type 2 is priced at VND85,000 (US$3.3) to VND90,000 (US$3.5) per kilogram; Ri 6 durian and durian “cowshed” are sold by farmers at the gardens to traders at VND55,000 (US$2.2) to VND60,000 (US$2.4) per kilogram.
Similarly, compared to over a week ago, the prices of horn chili and skyward-pointing chili in many localities in the Mekong Delta region continue to increase by VND5,000 (US$0.2) to VND7,000 (US$0.3) per kilogram.
Currently, the price of horn chili type 1 is sold at VND40,000 (US$1.56) to VND42,000 (US$1.64) per kilogram; type 2 chili is priced at VND35,000 (US$1.37) to VND38,000 (US$1.5) a kilogram.
Meanwhile, the price of Thai jackfruit has been continuously decreasing and is currently at its lowest level since the beginning of 2024.
Thai jackfruit is sold at VND4,000 (US$0.16) to VND5,000 (US$0.2) per kilogram at the gardens.