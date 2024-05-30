Jackfruit prices in Mekong Delta drop, chili and durian prices rise

In recent times, different prices among some agricultural products have been hapenning in Mekong Delta provinces and cities.

Illustrative photo

Specifically, the prices of durian and chili have increased again while jackfruit prices are currently at a low level.

The price of durian has increased by VND5,000 (US$0.2) to VND20,000 (US$0.78) a kilogram compared to two weeks ago.

The current prices of Vietnam-grown Musang King durian and the Monthong variety type 1 are purchased at VND104,000 (US$4.07) to VND108,000 (US$4.2) a kilogram, ones type 2 is priced at VND85,000 (US$3.3) to VND90,000 (US$3.5) per kilogram; Ri 6 durian and durian “cowshed” are sold by farmers at the gardens to traders at VND55,000 (US$2.2) to VND60,000 (US$2.4) per kilogram.

Similarly, compared to over a week ago, the prices of horn chili and skyward-pointing chili in many localities in the Mekong Delta region continue to increase by VND5,000 (US$0.2) to VND7,000 (US$0.3) per kilogram.

Currently, the price of horn chili type 1 is sold at VND40,000 (US$1.56) to VND42,000 (US$1.64) per kilogram; type 2 chili is priced at VND35,000 (US$1.37) to VND38,000 (US$1.5) a kilogram.

Meanwhile, the price of Thai jackfruit has been continuously decreasing and is currently at its lowest level since the beginning of 2024.

Thai jackfruit is sold at VND4,000 (US$0.16) to VND5,000 (US$0.2) per kilogram at the gardens.

By Ha My- Translated by Huyen Huong