Chairman of HCMC emphasizes exceptional creativity of city dwellers

Highlighting the city's progress over the past decade, the Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City acknowledged the significant role of city dwellers’ creativity in implementing Directives 34 and 25.

Chairman of HCMC Phan Van Mai emphasizes exceptional creativity of city dwellers

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee on November 15 convened a conference to review 10 years of implementing the Politburo's Directive 34 and the Party Committee's Directive 25, which focused on innovating the city's emulation and reward programs.

Speaking at the conference, HCMC Chairman Phan Van Mai acknowledged the substantial progress achieved in implementing Directive 34 over the past 10 years. He emphasized that the city's Party Committee had successfully overcome previous challenges in setting priorities and initiating patriotic emulation campaigns.

Specifically, the city not only adopted the emulation initiatives from the Central Government but also developed its own inventive patriotic emulation efforts tailored to the political objectives and realities of the city. These efforts were intricately connected to the political goals at every level and across all sectors, aimed at addressing the demands placed on the city and each unit within each sector at any given time.

The emulation movements have not only mobilized the strength of the machinery of the state, of city residents, but also called on Vietnamese people nationwide and overseas to participate.

Recognizing the city's vibrant and innovative culture, Chairman Phan Van Mai stressed the need to leverage city inhabitants' creativity by implementing effective emulation movements.

The immediate aim is to accomplish the objectives outlined in the resolutions of the 11th Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress, thus establishing the necessary conditions and positive momentum for the forthcoming term, which General Secretary To Lam has identified as the advent of a new era of national development.

By Thu Huong – Translated By Anh Quan