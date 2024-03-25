Culture/art

Ceremony commemorating Hoang Sa Fleet takes place in Quang Ngai

The annual “Le khao le the linh Hoang Sa” (Feast and Commemoration Festival for Hoang Sa Soldiers) ceremony was held in An Hai communal temple, Ly Son Island, in the central coastal province of Quang Ngai on March 25.

The Feast and Commemoration Festival for Hoang Sa Soldiers ceremony is held in An Hai communal temple, Ly Son Island, Quang Ngai Province. (Photo: SGGP)

The annual ritual is traditionally held on the 16th day of the second lunar month with the participation of local residents for hundreds of years. It is a tribute to the sailor-soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country and proves Vietnam’s sovereignty over the Hoang Sa (Paracel) Archipelago.

The ceremony includes a traditional offering ritual, garlands and the models of of wooden boats carrying soldiers and sailors out to sea.

The traditional ceremony held annually for hundreds of years on the island is a tribute to the sailor-soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country. (Photo: SGGP)
The traditional ceremony is held annually for hundreds of years. (Photo: SGGP)

About 3-4 centuries ago under the Nguyen Lords’ mandate, 70 of the island’s best seafarers were chosen to safeguard their homeland’s maritime rights and explore the East Sea every year. In the mid-sixteenth century, the Hoang Sa Flotilla was established to conduct marine patrol and control, exploit marine products, and collect ship-wrecked cargoes floating to Hoang Sa and Truong Sa areas.

The annual “Le khao le the linh Hoang Sa” (Feast and Commemoration Festival for Hoang Sa Soldiers) ceremony was recognized as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in 2013.

Ly Son Island, a tranquil destination 30km off Quang Ngai Province's coast, is home to more than 3,000 residents. Most make their living by fishing, and farming garlic and spring onions. Ly Son Island has emerged as an attractive tourist destination in recent years because of its wonderful natural beauty.

Tribute ritual is held to commemorate Hoang Sa soldiers. (Photo: SGGP)
The ritual attracts a large number of local residents. (Photo: SGGP)
