Central Vietnam overcomes challenges in expressway land acquisition

Relocation for the North-South Expressway project is progressing rapidly in the central Vietnamese provinces of Quang Binh, Quang Tri, and Binh Dinh, helping residents feel at ease before the tough rainy season.

Modern accommodation in Binh An Resettlement Site in Phuoc Thanh Commune of Tuy Phuoc District in Binh Dinh Province (Photo: SGGP)



Despite the scorching heat in the Central region, residents have begun preparing for the upcoming monsoon. Contractors working on resettlement projects are expediting construction to deliver homes to people on schedule.

In Quang Binh, 13 out of 26 resettlement sites have been completed, and the building work on the remaining 13 sites is averaging around 92-percent completion. Even with unfavorable weather conditions plus unstable construction material prices, many contractors have tried to work closely with the local authorities to finish the construction progress on schedule.

Dong Cai Tao Resettlement Area in Phu Dinh Commune of Bo Trach District (Quang Binh Province) or An Binh Resettlement Area in Phuoc Thanh Commune of Tuy Phuoc District (Binh Dinh Province) are ready with modern structures and corresponding public facilities like schools, hospitals to welcome their dwellers, who have been willingly to hand over their own land for the North-South Expressway project.

“The greatest success in land clearance for the expressway project in the district is thanks to the high level of consensus among the affected households. Additionally, having a permitted sand and gravel quarry enabled the district to quickly build a modern resettlement site with full amenities, which has made residents very reassured and excited”, informed Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Khanh of the People’s Committee of Tay Son District in Binh Dinh Province.

Le Van Ron from Hien Ninh Commune of Quang Ninh District of Quang Binh Province shared that his family has been aware of the vitality of this expressway to the country’s traffic flow, and that the earlier they moved, the quicker it would be to settle down.

Nguyen Quoc Thanh, who contributed over 332m² of land in Phu Thuy Commune of Le Thuy District, said, “Phu Thuy is a mountainous district where people mainly rely on farming, livestock, and forestry. Although our lives are not very affluent, for the common good of the nation, my family does not hesitate to give up our own interests and donate our land to the project.”

In Quang Tri Province, according to the People's Committee of Gio Linh District, there are still six households in Linh Truong Commune facing difficulties due to their refusal to relocate.

Among these, two cases involve houses built on agricultural land, two households built houses on public land, and the last two do not have houses on the land plot, so they are not entitled to the 45-percent support policy for the remaining agricultural land area. These households are currently requesting support policies and land exchange in corresponding locations before relocating.

In response to these challenges, Vice Chairman Le Duc Tien of the People’s Committee of Quang Tri Province held a meeting with concerned people in order to explain related legal regulations and then discuss feasible solutions.

For the two cases where households do not have houses on the residential land plots, the authorities and local government are reviewing land funds to exchange land with them. For the two cases where houses were built on agricultural land, the locality is reviewing the land use history of these households to find appropriate solutions and ensure the rights of these citizens. For the two cases where houses were built on public land, further review is being conducted to apply legal provisions and support the assets on the land in accordance with the law, providing peace of mind for the concerned people.

Until now, thousands of households in the Central region have cleared their land and relocated to make way for the North-South Expressway project. The government and residents are actively discussing and overcoming difficulties to ensure the smoothest possible construction of the expressway project.

By Minh Phong, Ngoc Oai – Translated by Thanh Tam