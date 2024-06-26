Education

138 students in Kien Hai island district travel to mainland for graduation exam

SGGP

Superdong high-speed boat yesterday afternoon carrying 138 students from Kien Hai island district docked at the port of Rach Gia City of the Mekong Delta Province of Kien Giang to attend the 2024 high school graduation exam in the mainland.

thi-sinh-huyen-dao-kien-hai-vao-dat-lien-du-thi-3271.jpg.jfif
Students from Kien Hai island district are prepared for graduation exam

Can Tho City Youth Union organized the launch ceremony of the ‘Supporting the Exam Season’ program in 2024 on June 25. The program in 2024 is being implemented at 25/25 examination points in Can Tho City with more than 800 youth union members participating in supporting tasks for more than 12,800 students and parents.

According to Deputy Secretary Tran Viet Tuan of Can Tho City Youth Union, the program is integrated with many activities to support students. Accordingly, each young person is an ambassador of the spirit of volunteering, helping to spread beautiful images and nurture the relationship with local inhabitants.

As soon as the ship docked, the youth union members of the Kien Giang Provincial Police Youth Union provided three vehicles to transport the island district students to Huynh Man Dat Specialized High School to prepare for the 2024 graduation exam. On this occasion, the Provincial Police Youth Union also awarded scholarships to 12 students from poor families in Hon Tre Commune of Kien Hai District.

On the same day, Director Tran Quang Bao of the Department of Education and Training of Kien Giang Province said that exam papers were transported to Phu Quoc Island on high-speed boats. The Kien Giang Department of Education and Training has coordinated with the police force to transport exam papers safely and in accordance with regulations.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

island district graduation exam exam papers kien hai Phu Quoc Kien Giang

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn