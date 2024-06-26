138 students in Kien Hai island district travel to mainland for graduation exam

Superdong high-speed boat yesterday afternoon carrying 138 students from Kien Hai island district docked at the port of Rach Gia City of the Mekong Delta Province of Kien Giang to attend the 2024 high school graduation exam in the mainland.

Students from Kien Hai island district are prepared for graduation exam

Can Tho City Youth Union organized the launch ceremony of the ‘Supporting the Exam Season’ program in 2024 on June 25. The program in 2024 is being implemented at 25/25 examination points in Can Tho City with more than 800 youth union members participating in supporting tasks for more than 12,800 students and parents.

According to Deputy Secretary Tran Viet Tuan of Can Tho City Youth Union, the program is integrated with many activities to support students. Accordingly, each young person is an ambassador of the spirit of volunteering, helping to spread beautiful images and nurture the relationship with local inhabitants.

As soon as the ship docked, the youth union members of the Kien Giang Provincial Police Youth Union provided three vehicles to transport the island district students to Huynh Man Dat Specialized High School to prepare for the 2024 graduation exam. On this occasion, the Provincial Police Youth Union also awarded scholarships to 12 students from poor families in Hon Tre Commune of Kien Hai District.

On the same day, Director Tran Quang Bao of the Department of Education and Training of Kien Giang Province said that exam papers were transported to Phu Quoc Island on high-speed boats. The Kien Giang Department of Education and Training has coordinated with the police force to transport exam papers safely and in accordance with regulations.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan