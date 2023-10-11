Campaign seeks to prevent fake news, create healthier cyberculture

A communications campaign called "Chien dich Tin" was launched in Hanoi on October 11 to raise public awareness of fighting fake news, and improve cyberculture in Vietnam.

With the message of “News online, how to trust”, the ‘Tin’ (means both news and trusted in Vietnamese) campaign aims to provide basic information and skills for internet users to recognize, detect, and prevent fake news and toxic information online, and be aware of their responsibilities when posting, providing, and sharing information.

Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Thanh Lam stated that this campaign contributes to sharing the common mission of cleaning up the social network space where 80 million Vietnamese people have access to the Internet and use it every day, so as to create a safer and healthier digital ecosystem.

It is being implemented in October and November, including an “Anti Fake News” content creation contest and a program to improve the cyberculture in Vietnam.

For the contest, held from October 2-28, contestants need to post a video of at least 15 seconds in public mode with the hashtag #AntiFakeNews#tin on the TikTok platform, with the total amount of prizes for winners being VND150 million (US$6,100).

The campaign also includes a workshop named “Tin nen tin” (News can be trusted), with the participation of renowned communications experts and content creators.