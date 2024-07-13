CAAV urges airlines to increase flights to Can Tho International Airport

Amid the current ineffective operation status, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has urged airlines to increase their flights to Can Tho International Airport.

According to CAAV, the Vietnamese aviation industry faces severe aircraft shortage as airplane engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney (PW) globally recalled some airline engines.

Airlines are currently making significant efforts to maintain domestic air routes in general, including five routes connecting the capital city of Hanoi, Vinh, Hai Phong, Da Nang and Con Dao to Can Tho International Airport with an average frequency of 11-12 round-trip flights per day.

However, the Government and Ministry of Transport have determined that the current frequency of flights to Can Tho International Airport is low and does not meet the travel demand of officials, residents, tourists and investors.

Based on directives from the Government, the Ministry of Transport and proposals from the Can Tho City People's Committee regarding increasing exploitation to Can Tho to meet the travel needs of the people, CAAV has requested Vietnamese airlines to increase their frequencies on the Hanoi-Can Tho route during suitable time slots.

Besides, CAAV proposed the airlines continue to study and develop plans for opening new domestic and international air routes to Can Tho.

As for the Vietnam Airport Corporation, CAAV requested its instructions for the Can Tho International Airport and affiliated airports to support and facilitate Vietnamese and foreign airlines in exploiting their flights to the airport.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam will continue studying mechanisms and policies to support and facilitate operations for Vietnamese and foreign airlines to Can Tho.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong