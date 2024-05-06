Building more schools to meet learning needs of students

The project to build 4,500 classrooms to celebrate the important national holidays is a comprehensive push for the construction of educational establishments, meeting the learning needs of students in Ho Chi Minh City.

A design of a school

The 2024-2025 school year is considered an important pivotal year to complete educational goals for the 2021-2025 period.

Head Ngo Van Tuyen of the Department of Education and Training of Binh Tan District informed that in the 2024-2025 school year, Binh Tan District will put into use seven more school buildings including five primary schools, one kindergarten, and one junior high school with a total of 204 classrooms.

Within the past 10 years, this is the first year Binh Tan District has had the most new classrooms put into use. In the 2025-2026 school year, the locality will have 9 more schools put into operation. The district can achieve its goal of constructing educational facilities thanks to the drastic implementation of site clearance to reserve land for school construction, said the leader of the Department of Education and Training of Binh Tan District.

Similarly, Nha Be District is implementing a project to build a new secondary school in Phu Xuan Commune. To achieve the goal of building a civilized urban area, and meeting new rural standards, Nha Be town must ensure that 60 percent of schools meet national standards. However, currently, only 1/7 of schools in this area are recognized to national standards.

In the 2024-2025 school year, Cu Chi outlying district’s Tan Thanh Dong Commune has a new secondary school put into operation. According to the plan of the Project to build 4,500 classrooms issued by the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Cu Chi district has 10 new school buildings, meeting the needs of learning needs of local inhabitants. Currently, the local administration is accelerating the progress of land handover to start school construction.

Elsewhere in HCMC’s Binh Chanh District, from now until 2025, the locality aims to build 27 new school buildings to complete the goal of 300 classrooms/10,000 people of school age (3-18 years old). Recently, Binh Chanh District started construction of five school projects, including two projects under the Project to build 4,500 classrooms including one primary school and one preschool. However, the projects cannot be put into use from the beginning of the 2024-2025 school year. In the immediate future, in September 2024, a newly-built secondary school in Binh Chanh District will start receiving students helping to fight the overcrowding in school and increasing rate of students studying two shifts a day in the area.

Meanwhile, Head of the Education and Training Department of District 12 Khuu Manh Hung said that from now to 2025, the locality will deploy 6 school construction projects with a total scale of 165 rooms. The Resolution of the District 12 Party Congress for the 2020-2025 term sets the goal of building 800 new classrooms, but after four years of implementation, only 97 rooms have been built, reaching a rate too low compared to the set goal. Therefore, the locality is accelerating the progress of school and classroom construction projects to complete the set goals.

Particularly, in the 2024-2025 school year, many new school buildings will be built such as Kindergarten 12 in District 3, Mach Kiem Hung Secondary School in District 5, and Nguyen Thai Binh Secondary School in District 6.

Admitting difficulties in the construction of educational institutions in Thu Duc City and 21 districts, Director of the Department of Education and Training of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Van Hieu said that there is a conflict between the goal of ensuring enough learning places for people and the implementation criteria for building national standard schools, advanced schools for regional and international integration.

To solve that difficulty, the head of the city's education and training sector asked localities to prioritize ensuring enough school places for people, and even the Department is considering the plan of no more national standard schools which must receive more students.

However, in the long term, localities need to promote investment plans to build schools, carry out planning well, and forecast the increase and decrease in students to have early solutions to school and classroom construction requirements to provide enough learning places for students.

In addition, Ho Chi Minh City is calling for social contributions to investment projects of school construction. It is expected that from now until 2025, the city will have 110 school and classroom construction projects from socialized capital with a total scale of 2,638 classrooms with a total investment of VND541,000 billion (US$21,413,387).

By Thu Tam - Translated by Anh Quan